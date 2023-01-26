U.S. Championship Cheese Contest returns with a clear home field advantage

One of the largest cheese contests in the world is set for next month in Ashwaubenon and is returning for the first time since 2019.

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association has announced that the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest will have 2,249 entries in 113 categories submitted by 197 makers of cheese, butter, yogurt and dry dairy ingredients in 35 states. While the number of entries for the 21st annual biennial contest is not a record, the number of entries from U.S. producers surpasses the 1,963 U.S. entries at the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest in Madison.

The 2019 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest drew a record 2,555 entries but the 2021 contest was not held due to the pandemic.

“This impressive number of entries shows how meaningful this competition is to the nation’s dairy craftsmen and women,” said Kirsten Strohmenger, manager of the contest. “When customers see the golden contest seal on a winner's product on store shelves, they know it means true quality and value, thanks to the skill of our experienced judges and the rigorous technical standards they employ. We’re honored to provide this opportunity for dairy manufacturers large and small to improve their craft and grow their businesses.”

This year's three day event beginning on Feb. 21 will be held at the Resch Expo near Lambeau Field and feature preliminary rounds of judging the first two days that will be open to the public. Entries will be judged to determine the top products in each of the 113 classes based on flavor, body, texture, salt, color, finish, packaging and other attributes.

A ceremony announcing the 2023 U.S. Champion will be closed to the public but streamed live at 2 p.m. on Feb. 23 at USChampionCheese.org and on the organization's Facebook page.

In the 2019 contest, a baby Swiss wheel made by Guggisberg Cheese in Millersburg, Ohio, won the title but Goudas made by Marike Penterman and her cheesemakers in the northern Wisconsin community of Thorp placed second and third overall. As usual, the contest was dominated by Wisconsin cheesemakers who took first place in 60 of the 116 categories and placed 10 entries into the field of 20 finalists for best overall cheese.

