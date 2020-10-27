U.S. and world cheese contests get shuffled again amid COVID-19

A shuffled schedule of cheese contests and an expo are being shuffled once again.

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association announced Tuesday that its U.S. Championship Cheese Contest won't be held until 2023 while the World Championship Cheese Contest at Monona Terrace is reverting back to its original slot of March 2022.

This past spring COVID-19 forced the postponement of the CheeseExpo in Milwaukee, an event that features the latest in technology and manufacturing practices and brings in people from around the world. The Cheese Makers announced in June that it would move CheeseExpo to April 2021 and hold the World Championship Cheese Contest in February 2021 instead of 2022. The announcement included moving the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest to 2022.

But as the pandemic has not subsided, and the future of events for next spring remain uncertain, the WCMA has changed the schedule once again.

“Contest leadership and our industry contest committee studied options for a 2021 event, interviewed judges and companies that support our contests with volunteers, and concluded that the industry would be best served by pausing the upcoming World Championship Cheese Contest until March 2022,” said Jim Mueller, the contest's chief judge.