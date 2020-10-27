U.S. and world cheese contests get shuffled again amid COVID-19

A shuffled schedule of cheese contests and an expo are being shuffled once again.
The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association announced Tuesday that its U.S. Championship Cheese Contest won't be held until 2023 while the World Championship Cheese Contest at Monona Terrace is reverting back to its original slot of March 2022.
This past spring COVID-19 forced the postponement of the CheeseExpo in Milwaukee, an event that features the latest in technology and manufacturing practices and brings in people from around the world. The Cheese Makers announced in June that it would move CheeseExpo to April 2021 and hold the World Championship Cheese Contest in February 2021 instead of 2022. The announcement included moving the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest to 2022.
But as the pandemic has not subsided, and the future of events for next spring remain uncertain, the WCMA has changed the schedule once again.
“Contest leadership and our industry contest committee studied options for a 2021 event, interviewed judges and companies that support our contests with volunteers, and concluded that the industry would be best served by pausing the upcoming World Championship Cheese Contest until March 2022,” said Jim Mueller, the contest's chief judge.
Instead, the WCMA will present free, online programming in the first week in March 2021 to "promote quality cheesemaking and celebrate industry success" in the over 60-year history of the contests. Likewise, the CheeseExpo will also hold an online event in April 2021 with both resuming live events in 2022.
“If there’s a silver lining in these unusual times, it’s the opportunity for an online event to bring ideas, new technology and networking to every PC, and every conference room and training room in the dairy industry,” said John Lucey, director of the Center for Dairy Research at the UW-Madison, which conducts the CheeseExpo with the WCMA.
Lucey said CheeseExpo Global Online will deliver compact, focused seminars, exclusive showcases from exhibitors, and easy-to-use connections to chat or meet by video with fellow attendees.
The World and U.S. championships have been held in alternating years and this year's World contest was completed in early March just prior to when many of the shutdowns began to occur as the pandemic spread. The World contest this year had a record 3,667 entries from 36 states and 26 countries. The U.S. contest, last held in the atrium of Lambeau Field in 2019, had a record 2,555 entries, and was dominated by Wisconsin cheesemakers who took first place in 60 of the 116 categories and placed 10 entries into the field of 20 finalists for best overall cheese.
The 2022 U.S. contest had been slated for Milwaukee but since it will now be next held in 2023, officials with the WCMA say they are still looking for a site for the contest.
