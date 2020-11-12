Two Madison-area startups, and one from Minnesota, win prizes in business competition

Two Madison-area startups and one from Minneapolis took the top prizes Wednesday from the Wisconsin Technology Council at its annual competition of young companies.

Some of the newest startups in the Midwest had a chance to pitch their companies in 90 seconds -- about the time it could take to ride an elevator -- to a panel of seasoned venture capital investors during the Elevator Pitch Olympics at the Early Stage Symposium. The judges rated the businesses on a scale of one to five based on the business idea and the quality of the pitch.

The multi-day Early Stage Symposium, like many conferences this year, moved online due to COVID-19. Instead of speaking on a stage in a crowded auditorium, startup leaders made their pitches on a Zoom video call.

Minneapolis-based Otrafy took the top prize from judges. Otrafy's platform automates the collection, storage and transfer of regulation and certification data for food and beverage producers, streamlining the quality assurance process for ingredient suppliers around the world.