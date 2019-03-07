A cheese from Ohio was named best in show Thursday -- barely edging out the Wisconsin-based 2013 winner -- at the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest in Green Bay.

The contest, with a record 2,555 entries, was dominated by Wisconsin cheesemakers who took first place in 60 of the 116 categories and placed 10 entries into the field of 20 finalists for best overall cheese.

But despite that success, a baby Swiss wheel made by Guggisberg Cheese in Millersburg, Ohio, won the title. It was the company's second title in four years, after winning the biennial competition in 2015 with a premium Swiss.

This year's winning cheese scored a 98.54 out of 100 -- just ahead of a Gouda made by Marieke Penterman in Thorp, who scored a 98.41 with her Marieke Gouda Premium, a cheese aged 18 to 24 months. Remarkably, Penterman, who won the contest in 2013, also had the second runner-up with her Marieke Gouda Overjarige, which earned a score of 98.39.

The winners were announced at a ticketed gala at the Resch Center on Thursday night after two days of judging in the atrium of Lambeau Field.

“Guggisberg Cheese has found a recipe for success with Swiss cheeses, and our distinguished judges were impressed with the quality of the company’s baby Swiss entry this year,” John Umhoefer, executive director of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the host of the contest, said in a statement. “We congratulate Guggisberg Cheese, as we salute all the cheesemakers who earned medals in the competition.”

Guggisberg Cheese is located southwest of Canton in the heart of Ohio's Amish country. The company was founded by Alfred Guggisberg, who studied cheese making in the Alps in his homeland of Switzerland, came to the U.S. in 1947 and was lured to Ohio by Amish farmers who wanted more uses for their milk.

He launched his cheese company in 1950 and in 1968 began producing baby Swiss. Guggisberg died in 1985, just as the artisan cheese industry was in its infancy, but under his son Richard's leadership, the company has grown into one of the largest Swiss cheesemakers in the country and sells to customers throughout the U.S. and in Europe.

This year's contest, which is held on opposite years of the World Championship Cheese Contest in Madison, featured entries from 35 states that were evaluated for flavor, body and texture, salt, color, finish and appearance.

Wisconsin cheesemakers swept the gold, silver and bronze medals in 25 classes. New York cheesemakers earned nine gold medals, while those in California and Idaho each earned six.

Other Wisconsin cheeses to make the top 20 were an English Hollow Cheddar and a smoked Gouda from Maple Leaf Cheesemakers in Monroe; a Top Hat English Truckle Cheddar from Door Artisan Cheese Co. in Egg Harbor; a Muenster from Decatur Dairy in Brodhead; a Gorgonzola from Great Lakes Cheese in Seymour; a Sartori Reserve Espresso BellaVitano from Sartori Company in Plymouth; and two Emmi Roth offerings -- a Roth Grand Cru Reserve Block made in Platteville and a Roth Pavino Cheese produced in Monroe. There were also three entries each from California and Vermont, two from Connecticut and one from Pennsylvania.

In 2017, the contest, which began in 1981, was won by a Sartori Reserve Black Pepper BellaVitano made by Mike Matucheski in Antigo. A cheddar from Agropur in Weyauwega was named first runner-up and a Gouda from Marieke Gouda in Thorp was second runner-up. In addition, Wisconsin cheesemakers placed first in 58 of the 105 categories and had 14 of the 20 spots in the finals.