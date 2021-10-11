Twin brothers from Spring Green bridge research gap between Wall Street, novice investors

James, who studied finance, and Chris, who studied math and statistics, wanted to ensure anyone could access and understand Quiver Quantitative’s datasets, which are free to those who register with the website.

Some users have the option of buying a product that lets them build their own stock research tool on top of Quiver data feeds. That’s the only revenue source for the company at this time aside from $625,000 in startup seed funding, James said. The hope is to get more financing within the next year, he said.

But James touted the high demand for the product, adding that, in addition to investors, news outlets and people researching the topics covered in each dataset find it helpful. Pricing can vary, he said, based on which datasets are used.

Coming to own a company with five full-time employees and a few part-timers — all of whom work remotely because the startup doesn’t yet have a physical space — was no overnight affair for the brothers, who hail from Spring Green.

They both worked on some computer science-related projects in high school, where they also took several advanced placement classes. The twins’ passion for the field only grew with those ventures, fueling their desire to compete in a two-year coding competition during their college years, Chris said.