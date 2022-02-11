Trophy business beginning to rebound, but many shops have closed in Dane County

The business started as a joke.

When a panicked neighbor who worked for a beer distributor needed a trophy for a Frisbee competition in Madison, David Gray fashioned an award out of a garbage can that resembled a Stroh’s beer can.

The trophy was a hit and Gray and his wife, Donna, who had been immersed in bowling equipment sales, soon found themselves in a new type of venture that has grown over the past 45 years into Total Awards & Promotions, a full-service trophy and awards shop now located on Odana Road.

This is where laser engravers etch out plaques for contests and recognition, there is art glass in the shape of teardrops, swirls and twists, and a lineup of traditional trophies for a wide range of sports, including bowling, volleyball, baseball, softball, archery and curling. There are medallions, lapel pins and even belts that resemble something from the WWE.

Contraction in the industry prior to COVID-19 and the challenges of the pandemic, however, have left few businesses like the Grays’ remaining in Dane County. But for those that remain, and have altered their business plans, opportunities abound as the economy continues to ramp up, sports leagues and banquets return in full, and employers, eager to retain workers, look for new ways to recognize even the smallest accomplishments.

“I’m excited for the future,” said Total Awards president Donna Gray, who has written two books on running a family business. “Things happen in business and there are constant up and downs. It’s a given fact. But I do believe the pendulum is swinging forward again.”

Stores closing

At one time, according to Gray, there were 11 trophy shops in the Madison area but most have closed. The list includes Engraving & Trophy Specialists in Sun Prairie, which closed in September 2020 after 26 years in business. Vondra Engraving, founded in 1958 on Madison’s South Side, is no longer in business, while Prize Impressions in Stoughton and Arrowhead Trophies in Middleton have also shuttered in recent years.

Even “Things Remembered,” a national chain that specializes in personalized gifts and engravings, has closed its stores at East Towne and West Towne malls.

The Grays, and their daughter Janet Gray, took proactive steps to ensure their business would continue. They received two rounds of PPP money, a small-business grant from Dane County and in 2020 took up an offer from their landlord to reduce the size of the store to 3,500 square feet from 5,000 square feet.

They have also reduced hours and staffing and now have a doorbell because the door is locked when the business is open. That allows employees to work in the store’s backroom without worrying if someone is in the showroom.

They also can meet with customers seven days a week by appointment and are using a nearby UPS store to receive deliveries when the shop isn’t open.

“We’ve been very fortunate. We’ve hung on and we’ve done all sorts of things,” Donna Gray said. “After 45 years in business, we didn’t want COVID to wipe us out. We were very determined that we were going to find ways.”

Janet Gray said her business is returning to more normal hours and sales increased in January. She also noticed more companies ordering name tags as they add employees, a signal that the economy continues to rebound.

“You can feel it. We have our finger on the pulse of the city,” Janet Gray said. “We congratulate them when they bring in new names to be engraved.”

Bust then boom

At Championship Awards in Monona, business slowed during the pandemic for about nine months but is now booming with sales 35% to 40% higher compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to owner Dan Jaworski, whose parents started the company in 1973. Jaworski said many old-school trophy shops have closed as owners retired or owners didn’t want to expand into more elaborate awards and technology.

Jaworski has five employees with much of the work coming from corporate accounts and UW-Madison but also does traditional sports trophies for a variety of sports, including for fantasy football leagues. In the early 2000s, he would do maybe 10 trophies a year for fantasy football leagues. This year he will do about 300.

But like all businesses, Jaworski is challenged with inventory shortages.

“We had been fully stocked and now we’re scrambling to find parts and products,” Jaworski said. “We’re spending so much time on the phone just making sure we have the parts.”

Madison is also home to Blum’s Trophies, a small trophy, awards and key shop at 130 State St. The owner declined to speak to a reporter for this story.

Meanwhile, Aaron Frank at Madison Top Company has expanded into trophies and awards after seeing an opening in the industry. His company, founded in 1974 and focused on screen printing, added awards to the company’s roster in March 2021. Since that time Frank has done 10 times the sales he had anticipated in his 12,000-square-foot shop, which has 12 employees at 1111 Stewart St.

“There’s demand out there,” Frank said. “Unfortunately COVID happened and you need to adapt to it. There’s no way around it.”

Open since 1977

When the Grays started Total Awards & Promotions in 1977 from their home on Lake Wisconsin, trophies were primarily sold by bowling alleys, archery centers and jewelry stores. The couple bought a building in Poynette in 1980 and soon people were coming from Madison for their products. They later began delivering to Madison but in 1982 opened a store on University Avenue where Whole Foods is now located.

The business later moved to the Clock Tower Plaza on Mineral Point Road and for 17 years was in the High Point Center on D’Onofrio Drive before moving to Market Square on Odana Road in 2013.

Because of the pandemic, many of the company’s orders need to be turned around quickly as customers wait until the last minute to place an order to make sure an event is still happening. Business has also increased from corporations looking to thank employees for their work through the pandemic.

Businesses are also rewarding employees more as they struggle to attract and retain workers. That has meant an uptick in orders for items like plaques, coffee mugs and even keychains that recognize achievements in a workplace that may not have been considered prior to the pandemic. Some employers are now giving out awards for one year of service, something that was relatively rare in past years.

“There’s a lot more companies realizing that they have to at least acknowledge them,” Janet Gray said. “They want to keep them, especially if it’s someone whose great for the team.”

Donna Gray said her business has weathered other economic crises like recessions in 1982 and 2008 and in the months following Sept. 11, 2001. To help in those efforts, she and her husband 35 years ago started what they call the “Recognition Roundtable,” a group of about 30 people who own trophy and award shops in the U.S. and Canada. They meet four times a year to talk about the industry and brainstorm on ideas.

“It’s either feast of famine here every week,” Donna Gray said. “Lately, it’s been feast and we’re very grateful for that.”

