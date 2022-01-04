Traffic continues to climb at Dane County Regional Airport during holiday travel months

While the deployment of COVID-19 vaccinations helped spur a surge in airline travel at the Dane County Regional Airport this year, officials say there’s still a ways to go before the airport returns to the number of passengers and flights present before the pandemic hit.

Over the holiday travel months of November through January, the airport averaged 2,775 flights per month in late 2019 and early 2020. That dropped to 1,330 flights per month in late 2020 and the first month of 2021. However, projections for November 2021 through the end of January show an expected average of about 2,123 flights per month.

Dane County Regional Airport spokesperson Michael Riechers said the ongoing rebound from stagnant airline traffic in 2020 — caused by the ongoing pandemic — is a positive sign for additional growth in 2022. He added that, while some travelers, particularly those who may have held off on hopping on a flight since the pandemic began, still remain uncertain of what restrictions may apply to their travel plans.