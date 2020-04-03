Trader Joe's on Monroe Street temporarily closes for cleaning

A Madison grocery store has temporarily closed after one of its employees was diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Trader Joe's, 1810 Monroe St., is one of six Trader Joe's around the country to close for cleaning but the only store in the Midwest. The others are in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

Trader Joe's, 1810 Monroe St., is one of six Trader Joe's around the country to close for cleaning but the only store in the Midwest. The others are in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

It's unclear when the Madison store will reopen but the employee was last in the store on Monday, according to a posting on the Trader Joe's website. A sign on the front door of the store Friday said that the store would open when it has been fully cleaned and restocked.

"We have made sure all crew members at the respective locations have been informed and understand the steps to take to best safeguard the health of their communities," the company posted. "While a store is closed, Trader Joe’s pays all crew members for their scheduled shifts."

Trader Joe's opened in 2006 as part of Monroe Commons, which is on the site occupied for years by Ken Kopp's Fine Foods, which closed in 2001.

Trader Joe's has been one of the few businesses on Monroe Street still open for business due to the pandemic. One of those still open is across the street where Neuhauser Pharmacy continues to serve its customers.

