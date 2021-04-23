Tourism took major blow in 2020, but the outdoors kept it afloat

In Madison, business conventions, conferences and meetings are a big part of Dane County’s $2.3 billion tourism economy, as are events like Ironman, Art Fair on the Square and the Great Taste of the Midwest beer festival.

While scores of those events were canceled, and hotels were largely empty for much of the year, Dane County’s lakes boomed with boaters, anglers and water skiers. Marinas were swamped, kayak and paddleboard rentals boomed.

Rutabaga, one of the premiere paddling shops in the country, was overwhelmed with customers, many of them first time paddlers. Located just off the Yahara River in Monona, its programs, classes and the massive Canoecopia at Alliant Energy Center were all scrubbed. But sales at the shop were up over 30% compared to 2019, owner Darren Bush said.

Early in the pandemic, the shop was buoyed by gift card sales. But it wasn’t long before its website was updated, curbside pickup was created and the hours adjusted to consolidate staff and increase customer service.

“It all just came together,” Bush said. “Then we just got slammed. Everybody wanted to be outside because it’s the best social distancing there is. People just lined up at the door.”

‘Long row to hoe’