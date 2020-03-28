Tourism, a key driver of Wisconsin's economy, could see billions of dollars lost to COVID-19 pandemic

Westfahl said she is hoping the fishing season opener can be salvaged in early May -- providing an infusion of money for everything from bait stores and gift shops to motels and restaurants. Those businesses also depend on Memorial Day weekend and steady traffic in June, July and August from those who come to camp, hike, bike, rent a cabin, golf, kayak and take in scores of festivals and events now in jeopardy.

Lodging woes

With $1.2 billion in direct tourism spending, Dane County is second only to Milwaukee County, with $2.1 billion in tourism dollars. Only now, museums and many restaurants are closed, and virtually all special events and conferences have been canceled or postponed.

One example is Epic Systems Corp.'s decision to scrap its annual experts group meeting, which was scheduled to run from April 27 to May 8. Last year, it brought about 9,000 people from around the world to its campus in Verona, an event that fills hotel rooms throughout the county.

Statewide, the impact on lodging, which accounted for about $3.6 billion in state tourism spending in 2018, is already evident. According to the American Hotel & Lodging Association, Wisconsin had 41,291 people working at hotels and other lodging facilities, with nearly half of those jobs already lost due to the pandemic.