Top Workplaces nomination deadline extended

Great organizations offer superior work-life balance, cultivate leadership, clearly convey their missions to employees and have flexible and collaborative cultures.
You might be fortunate enough to work at a such a place, do business with one or have an excellent workplace in your community. If so, now is the time to nominate that employer as a Top Workplace in Dane, Rock, Sauk and Columbia counties.
For the third year, the Wisconsin State Journal has joined forces with employee engagement and workplace improvement research firm Energage to identify and recognize these area workplaces. Interest in the program has resulted in extending the deadline for nominations through Friday, Oct. 16.
To be eligible, firms must have at least 35 employees. Nominations can come from employees, businesses, customers or people in the community. To nominate a business visit topworkplaces.com/madison or call 608-234-5446.
Nominees can range from start-ups to publicly traded firms to manufacturers to non-profits, hospitals and government entities.
Once nominations are in, Energage reaches out to the companies and conduct a free 24-question written survey of employees. The feedback is tabulated to determine Top Workplaces rankings and each participating organization receives a free overview of the survey results.
Company rankings and profiles of some of those Top Workplaces will be published in a special section in the Wisconsin State Journal next March.
In addition to the public recognition, Top Workplaces can help firms attract and retain top talent, boost organizational morale and elevate their business profiles in the region.
Employers in Dane, Rock, Sauk and Columbia counties are eligible.
