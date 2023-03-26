In the five years that the Wisconsin State Journal has used Top Workplaces to take the temperature of team members at area firms, business leaders and employees have seen their habits and expectations change.

Pandemic lockdowns, the rise of remote work and subsequent labor market turmoil forced a dramatic reshuffling of workplace priorities. As companies recalibrated the new workplace, the value of their pre-pandemic cultures helped see them through and evolve.

These five years have provided a remarkable measuring stick for how companies have leveraged strong cultures and met the challenge of adapting to employee needs.

During that time, the State Journal partnered annually with Energage, a Pennsylvania-based employee engagement and workplace improvement research firm, to identify the Top Workplaces in Dane, Sauk, Columbia and Rock counties.

“Employers have shown a remarkable ability to navigate these storms by leaning on their core values,” said Ross McDuffie, president of Madison Media Partners, which produces the State Journal and Madison.com. “They’ve innovated to meet employee needs. Many employers say those advances have helped them build strong workplaces and thrive in the marketplace.”

This year’s project involved 111 organizations, and 22,819 area employees were surveyed to compile the rankings. After the results were tabulated, 71 companies were named to this year’s Top Workplaces list.

The Energage survey revealed that area employees were upbeat about their workplaces, and especially about company values. Eighty-seven percent of those surveyed showed their positivity about their company’s strong values — higher than the national average.

Some employers expressed the need to adjust employee benefits to reflect an emphasis on employees as whole people. In their benefits packages and their willingness to embrace work-life balance, flexibility and remote work, employers are increasingly recognizing the value supporting their employees throughout their careers.

Their efforts have apparently succeeded. And they have shown consistency, as six organizations were named to the Top Workplaces list in all five years, while another eight businesses have been named to the list for four years running.

It’s more important than ever for companies to be intentional about a culture that prioritizes employee appreciation and recognition, Energage CEO Eric Rubino said.

“We really need workplaces that inspire employees,” Rubino said. “You have to really acknowledge employees genuinely and consistently.”

Read more about these companies, their employees’ views, their leaders and how they have built durable workplace cultures.

Top large workplaces Here are the top large workplaces in the Madison area.

Top midsize workplaces 2023 Here are the top midsize workplaces.

Top small workplaces 2023 Here are the top small workplaces.