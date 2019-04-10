A Milwaukee company that produces non-alcoholic and aromatic tonics will soon be producing its products in Waunakee.

Top Note Tonics has announced that it will move its production from a Pennsylvania company to Octopi Brewing, which is in the midst of a $10 million expansion project. However, the move, expected to take place in July, will mean that more equipment, like a cold pasteurizer and customized bottling line components, will need to be added to the Octopi facility, located in the Waunakee Business Park. The move for Top Note, which formulates its recipes in Milwaukee, is being assisted through a $150,000 loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corporation.

“We’re always looking to put American ingenuity into our products and this is another way to do that,” Pellettieri explains. “Our intent is to add diversity to the category of sparkling beverage mixers and soda water in a fresh and innovative way. We’re making a statement by moving our production to a brewery. We want distributors, retailers and consumers to know that we’re shaking things up with our unconventional approach to this category of non-alcoholic beverages.”

Octopi will produce Top Note’s Indian Tonic Water, Classic Tonic Water, Grapefruit Soda, Ginger Beer Soda and Bitter Lemon Soda in 8.5 ounce bottles that are sold in four-packs. Pellettieri said the move is being done for financial and innovation advantages. Top Note expects to double its sales in the Madison area and utilize Octopi’s sister distributor in Minneapolis to grow sales in the Twin Cities. She said her company is expected to save "tens of thousands of dollars in freight" costs each year and it will allow her company to add canned items to its roster of products, which by 2020 could include an array of club sodas.

“Mary has always been a great help to us with sharing her knowledge of beer quality so we knew someday we would want to help her make her products here at Octopi in Wisconsin," said Isaac Showaki, who opened his brewery in 2015. "We couldn’t be more thrilled."

Top Note was founded in 2014 by Pellettieri and Noah Swanson after they began researching bitter herbs for beer. Instead they began producing mixers and tonics including a bitter lemon sparkling mixer and a non-alcoholic ginger beer.