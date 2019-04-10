Ginger Beer

Tope Note Tonics has announced a plan to move its production to Ocotopi Brewing Co. in Waunakee from a co-packing facility in Pennsylvania. Recipes are formulated at the Top Note headquarters in Milwaukee.

 Tope Note Tonics

A Milwaukee company that produces non-alcoholic and aromatic tonics will soon be producing its products in Waunakee.

Top Note Tonics has announced that it will move its production from a Pennsylvania company to Octopi Brewing, which is in the midst of a $10 million expansion project. However, the move, expected to take place in July, will mean that more equipment, like a cold pasteurizer and customized bottling line components, will need to be added to the Octopi facility, located in the Waunakee Business Park. The move for Top Note, which formulates its recipes in Milwaukee,  is being assisted through a $150,000 loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corporation. 

Octopi Brewing Co.

With Top Note Tonics moving its production to Octopi Brewing Co. in Waunakee, it will allow the company to expand its product line, save on shipping costs and introduced cans to its roster of products that are now only sold in bottles.

“We’re always looking to put American ingenuity into our products and this is another way to do that,” Pellettieri explains. “Our intent is to add diversity to the category of sparkling beverage mixers and soda water in a fresh and innovative way. We’re making a statement by moving our production to a brewery. We want distributors, retailers and consumers to know that we’re shaking things up with our unconventional approach to this category of non-alcoholic beverages.”

Top Note Tonics grapfruit

Products from Top Note Tonics include a grapefruit mixer.

Octopi will produce Top Note’s Indian Tonic Water, Classic Tonic Water, Grapefruit Soda, Ginger Beer Soda and Bitter Lemon Soda in 8.5 ounce bottles that are sold in four-packs.  Pellettieri said the move is being done for financial and innovation advantages. Top Note expects to double its sales in the Madison area and utilize Octopi’s sister distributor in Minneapolis to grow sales in the Twin Cities. She said her company is expected to save "tens of thousands of dollars in freight" costs each year and it will allow her company to add canned items to its roster of products, which by 2020 could include an array of club sodas.

Octopi Brewing

Isaac Showaki stands in the tasting room of his Octopi Brewing Co. in Waunakee. He opened the 18,000-square-foot brewery in 2015 but last fall broke ground on a $10 million, 32,000-square-foot expansion. While primarily for contract beer production, Showacki will soon begin producing and bottling non-alcoholic sparkling mixers and aromatic tonics for Milwaukee-based Top Note.

“Mary has always been a great help to us with sharing her knowledge of beer quality so we knew someday we would want to help her make her products here at Octopi in Wisconsin," said Isaac Showaki, who opened his brewery in 2015. "We couldn’t be more thrilled."

Top Note was founded in 2014 by Pellettieri and Noah Swanson after they began researching bitter herbs for beer. Instead they began producing mixers and tonics including a bitter lemon sparkling mixer and a non-alcoholic ginger beer.

Send retail-related tips and story ideas to badams@madison.com or call Barry Adams at 608-252-6148.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View comments

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.