Tommy Bartlett Show scrapped amid health concerns; Lake Delton attraction vows return in 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another Wisconsin summer tradition: For the first time in nearly 70 years, the Tommy Bartlett Show has been canceled.
With Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order in effect through May 26 and ongoing uncertainty about when large gatherings can safely resume, company president Tom Diehl said Tuesday that he would not open the water ski, sky and stage show as planned on May 22.
Diehl called the decision “horrendous” and said it would be “catastrophic” for the family-owned business, which generates virtually all its revenue between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.
The decision will leave some 115 seasonal performers and support staff without jobs and the cancellation of “a multitude” of vendor contracts, Diehl said.
However, the family is hopeful the show can resume next year.
“We’re going to give it everything we’ve got,” Diehl said. “We have a wonderful product and we hope things will turn around in the next 12 months and we’ll be able to.”
The show, started by Tommy Bartlett in 1952 as a touring water ski exposition, has been a Lake Delton staple since 1953 -- even after a washout drained the lake in 2008.
Despite “a wonderful show” that year, Diehl said he lost 90% of his customers that summer.
“We got through that,” he said. “That was a very costly expenditure.”
Diehl said it would be impossible to get enough guests into the 5,000-seat amphitheater while maintaining 6 feet of separation.
A longtime trustee for the village of Lake Delton, Diehl said the state needs to come up with guidelines for reopening less crowd-oriented businesses in the tourist mecca.
“We have plenty of things here in the Dells that can be opened and opened safely,” he said. “We need to focus on those.”
Diehl plans to reopen the company’s other attraction, the Tommy Bartlett Exploratory, as the health crisis eases. He said the interactive science center adopted safe distancing measures and extra cleaning protocols before the complete shutdown.
“One size doesn’t fit all,” Diehl said of restrictions on business. “My feeling is if the customer doesn’t feel safe they’re not going to go anywhere anyway.”
