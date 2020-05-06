Tommy Bartlett Show scrapped amid COVID-19 pandemic; Lake Delton attraction vows return in 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another Wisconsin summer tradition. For the first time in nearly 70 years, the Tommy Bartlett Show has been canceled.

With Wisconsin’s “safer at home” order in effect through May 26 and ongoing uncertainty about when large gatherings can safely resume, company president Tom Diehl said Tuesday that he would not open the water, ski, sky and stage show as planned on May 22.

Diehl called the decision “horrendous” and said it would be “catastrophic” for the family-owned business, which generates virtually all its revenue between the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.

The decision leaves some 115 seasonal performers and support staff without jobs and cancels “a multitude” of vendor contracts, Diehl said.

However, the family is hopeful the show can resume next year.

“We’re going to give it everything we’ve got,” Diehl said. “We have a wonderful product and we hope things will turn around in the next 12 months and we’ll be able to.”

The show, started by Tommy Bartlett in 1952 as a touring water ski exposition, has been a Lake Delton staple since 1953 — even after heavy rains caused a washout that drained the lake in 2008.