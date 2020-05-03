Tom Still: Young companies should make presence known during COVID-19 pandemic

Young Wisconsin companies may have other advantages others do not. It will not be lost on investors that company valuations in the Midwest were generally less frothy than valuations elsewhere before the pandemic hit. Many such investors had begun to explore Wisconsin and invest in the state’s young companies in recent years, according to data collected by the Wisconsin Technology Council and other sources. If existing relationships count, that’s a plus.

While Wisconsin ranks 20th among the 50 states in population, it was 10th nationally in receiving U.S. Small Business Administration loans through the first round of COVID-19 relief. That indicates a strong support infrastructure is in place, including many banks.

Also, most emerging companies in Wisconsin are not at a stage at which they’re looking for larger investment rounds that can only be undertaken by a few investors.

Whether the investment climate improves next quarter or next year, young companies should make their presence known — especially at a time when meet-ups and networking sessions are not live.

Finalists in the 2020 Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest, for example, have entered a phase of the competition in which their plans are being judged by seasoned business leaders, investors, mentors and others who can make connections for them.