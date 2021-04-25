Tom Still: Young companies leading the way on clean technologies

At the latest “First Look Forum” produced by three of Milwaukee’s leading research universities, three of the six presenting research teams offered solutions to cleaning water — from drinking water at home and abroad to untreated sewage discharges often triggered by storms.

It was a fitting reminder during Earth Week 2021 that some of the best remedies for environmental challenges can stem from innovative research and young companies that put ideas to work. Market forces often produce results more efficiently than “big government” regulation.

The April 21 First Look Forum involved researchers with ties to UW-Milwaukee, Marquette University and the Medical College of Wisconsin. Each researcher or team made a seven-minute presentation and took questions from a panel of early-stage experts.

Milwaukee’s reputation as a center for water research and company formation stood out during the two-hour event.