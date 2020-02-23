Tom Still: With partnerships and academic resources, some communities finding new prosperity

Since its development of the Model T in 1908, Ford Motor Co. has been synonymous with building affordable, entry-level vehicles for the working class. By 1924 the price of a Model T Runabout had fallen to just $260 - the equivalent of about $3,900 in today's dollars. Fast-forward to 2020, and Ford does not offer a single vehicle for less than $20,000 when delivery fees are included. And Ford ...