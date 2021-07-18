Tom Still: Wisconsin must step up to compete for federal R&D dollars

Robertson told the board of directors of the Wisconsin Technology Council he hopes the project can be revived soon because of how other leading engineering schools are upping their R&D games.

The list includes the University of Illinois, which recently attracted research partner Brunswick, the parent company of Fond du Lac’s Mercury Marine; the University of Texas; Ohio State University; the University of Maryland; the University of Michigan; the University of Arizona; Iowa State University; Purdue University; Georgia Tech and more.

It’s not just about competing for federal research dollars but attracting and retaining businesses that need research allies and are clamoring for engineering graduates. Enrollment is capped at Madison’s engineering school at 4,500, even though it could rapidly grow to 5,000 with the right infrastructure. With few exceptions, other Big Ten Conference schools have recently boosted the number of engineers they educate and place in the workforce.

Wisconsin has other well-regarded, research-oriented engineering schools, which could also be part of a consortium to attract one of the 10 research hubs to Wisconsin. Without a stronger UW-Madison at the core, however, such a consortium might not get as far in a national competition.

Lawmakers faced many tough choices with the latest state budget, especially in capital projects. Looking ahead, advancing plans that build economic value and jobs for Wisconsin should take precedence — sooner than later.

Tom Still is the president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. Email: tstill@wisconsintechnologycouncil.com.