Tom Still: Wisconsin at center of looming federal battle over health records

That would be a major change in how integrated health records systems have been built, managed and secured over time. Epic, the national leader in electronic health records, does not sell patient health data. Its executives worry the ONC rules would create a data mining “gold rush” without making it easier for patients to move from one health provider to another while taking their health records with them.

Unless privacy regulations are in place before the ONC rules take hold, Epic leaders have argued, patient data will be exposed for all to see.

“We are concerned that healthcare costs will rise, that care will suffer, and that patients and their family members will lose control of their confidential health information,” Faulkner said in a Jan. 22 letter to Epic’s largest hospital clients.

Many health care executives are concerned that implementing ONC rules will cost millions of dollars and still leave those systems open to fines and penalties if they fail to turn over all patient data, identifiable or otherwise, including admission and discharge information.