Tom Still: White House goal possible with solar energy transition well underway

The cost of providing solar energy has dropped over time and may decline more, especially if a stronger domestic supply chain is developed, incentives remain in place and the market continues to validate the option. It didn’t take a presidential order for developers and utilities across the nation to read the handwriting on the coal plant walls.

Some local concerns are tied to land use, especially if it involves prime farmland. Farmers don’t like to sell their best land; they tend to part with marginally producing acres. Solar farms aren’t always built on farmland of any kind, but sometimes in sparsely wooded areas that don’t have much commercial value.

Once a solar farm reaches the end of its life span and the panels are removed, the land is still there. In fact, it might be even more fertile because it wasn’t repeatedly tilled and planted. In Wood County, for example, some of the land surrounding the solar farm will become pollinator habitat.

Perhaps the biggest hurdle facing the solar transition is what the rest of the world does. If the United States goes half-solar by 2050, does it really matter if China keeps building coal plants? The borders of the atmosphere don’t stop at California and New York.

Solar energy is already a growing part of the mix and will continue to expand. Whether a huge transition happens soon enough to make a difference is still at question.

Tom Still is the president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. Email: tstill@wisconsintechnologycouncil.com.