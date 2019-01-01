Weather Alert

...SNOW RELATED TRAVEL IMPACTS LINGERING INTO TONIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE FOR A FEW MORE HOURS. WHILE ANY ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATION WILL BE VERY LIMITED, SLICK SPOTS REMAIN ON AREA ROADWAYS. IN ADDITION, PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE MAY OCCUR IN A FEW AREAS, RESULTING IN THE POTENTIAL FOR ADDITIONAL SLICK SPOTS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 AM CST TUESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THOSE TRAVELING FOR NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATIONS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR HAZARDOUS ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&