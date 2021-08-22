Tom Still: Venture capital fund of funds idea could get new life as separate bill

It’s also true that some legislators had questions about the administration of the fund. Others questioned where the state would get the pump-priming cash, although it is now predicted the state will reach June 30, 2023, with an ending balance of $1.7 billion. Some others questioned whether it was a state prerogative to enact such a program, even though there is ample precedent for doing so.

In his interview on the podcast, which is sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal and posted on madison.com, Evers added a wrinkle that wasn’t previously in the mix. He suggested the state is checking whether federal money through the American Rescue Plan Act can be put to work in other small-business programs, thus freeing state dollars for a one-time fund of funds investment.

“We are trying to use some of our federal money ... to backfill” in other economic development programs, said Evers, adding he is optimistic a separate fund-of-funds bill could pass muster if pieces fall into place. “We will get there.”