Tom Still: To keep COVID-19 economy booming, rural vaccinations key

It is “Roaring 20s, 2.0” in much of America. Stocks are booming, cash is looking for smart places to invest, businesses are clamoring for workers, and materials and products of all types are slowly returning to the supply chain.

Let’s not mess it up by letting COVID-19 creep back in the picture, especially in parts of unvaccinated rural America.

The latest national data shows that 72% of the people in urban areas across the country have received at least one vaccine shot, compared with 54% in predominantly rural states. Outbreaks tied to the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus are taking place in parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Florida, Nevada, Wyoming and Utah, states that fall below the U.S. vaccine average — in some cases, by a lot.

Wisconsin rides above the national average by a couple of percentage points, but even that solid performance varies by location within the state, with some rural counties falling well below the line.

And yet, that latest national data shows it is the unvaccinated who are getting sick, going to the hospital and sometimes dying, not those who already have at least one shot in the arm.