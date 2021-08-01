Tom Still: To compel worker vaccinations or not: Businesses may be forced to choose

“It’s like any other job requirement,” said Sheila Conroy, a partner in Lake Effect HR & Law, a Madison-based firm that specializes in employment law and human resources. “If you’re required to wear steel-toed boots on the job and you refuse to do so because you don’t like how they look, you could be disciplined or fired for that, too.”

Conroy isn’t suggesting all employers should follow a “vax-or-vamoose” course with workers. In fact, she thinks it’s a complicated choice that depends on many variables — the nature of the workforce and workplace; navigating proper “accommodations” for employees with medical conditions or “sincerely held religious beliefs;” union relations; geography; and fear of losing otherwise good employees are examples.

Still, for those businesses that thought a voluntary approach was going to do the trick, it has become apparent that “Plan B” is fast becoming an option.

“It was really clear from the get-go that employers could require vaccinations within established parameters, but I think most (employers) believed that with strong encouragement and some incentives, most of their employees would get the vaccine,” Conroy said. “There was more resistance than some employers anticipated.”