Tom Still: TitletownTech illustrates growth of Wisconsin’s innovation economy

Just west of iconic Lambeau Field, in the shadow of the stadium that is home to the Green Bay Packers, a gleaming new building symbolizes the convergence of tradition and innovation in Green Bay.

It’s called “TitletownTech,” a 13,000-square-foot hub that is home to 20 emerging companies, a $25 million investment fund, three main floors of tech-enhanced space and the dreams of entrepreneurs who are finding their footing in northeast Wisconsin.

As much as anything, TitletownTech is an example of how Wisconsin’s tech-based economy isn’t limited to strongholds such as Madison and Milwaukee and is taking root in cities searching for renewed economic identities in a changing world.

TitletownTech also symbolizes one factor holding back that growth — lack of major venture capital investments to bring young companies beyond the seed stage to maturity.

In a Wednesday meeting, people interested in a state budget proposal to launch a $100 million “fund of funds” to enhance Wisconsin’s ability to attract more capital heard an overview about how the fund would work to attract matching private dollars and strong private managers. Speakers also stressed that while Wisconsin has a vibrant angel capital sector, it lacks enough venture capital to bring young companies to the next stage.