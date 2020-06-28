Tom Still: Thompson's research record makes him good fit for UW

While not a scientist, he understood the importance of biotechnology to modern medicine and the rise of genetic research during the race to map the human genome.

Perhaps most controversial at the time, Thompson supported human embryonic stem cell research in its earliest days on the UW-Madison campus. He carried that support into the George W. Bush administration and helped shape federal rules that remain largely in place today, even if the science itself has evolved to include mostly reverse engineered stem cells versus embryonic.

He steps into the interim president’s job with a changed R&D landscape from when he last dealt with the UW System as governor.

UW-Madison remains one of the nation’s leading research institutions, with nearly $1.21 billion in annual expenditures for research across all fields, about half of which come from federal awards. According to National Science Foundation figures released in late 2019, UW–Madison’s federal research spending grew by 1.3% compared to the previous fiscal year.

Others have grown faster, however. The Madison campus peaked at No. 2 nationally not so many years ago and routinely showed up in the top five. It ranked eighth in the latest survey, which means more work must be done to attract not only federal dollars, but private research.