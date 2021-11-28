Tom Still: There’s still reason for doubt, but nuclear power regaining favor

Toss in rising prices for fossil fuels and renewed anxiety over climate change, and nuclear energy seems poised for a comeback. Or is it?

The process of enriching uranium to make it into fuel for nuclear power stations can also be used to make nuclear weapons, which is why Iran’s refinement progress causes alarm. Could others do the same?

Commercial accidents such as Three Mile Island in 1979, Chernobyl in 1986 and Fukushima in 2011 shook public faith. Compared to the daily health and climate dangers of burning coal, however, the nuclear industry’s past safety record may seem like a reasonable tradeoff as modular reactors are proven.

Solar, wind and other sustainable sources are becoming a bigger part of the picture every day, but skeptics say more baseload generation is needed to supplement them.

“These advanced nuclear reactors, and the existing fleet, are safe,” Granholm said in Glasgow. “The holy grail is to identify clean, baseload power. ... Nuclear is dispatchable, clean baseload power, so we want to be able to bring more on.”