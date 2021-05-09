Tom Still: Tech world watches as Apple and Epic Games slug it out in court

The case is also being followed closely in Washington, D.C., where Congress held a hearing last month on the possible monopoly power of huge app stores, and in the European Union, where regulators have filed charges against Apple for allegedly breaking EU antitrust laws related to distribution of music streaming apps. That stemmed from a complaint against Apple made by Sweden-based Spotify.

Even though Epic Games has the resources to go toe-to-toe with Apple, winning an antitrust case is no cinch under U.S. law that dates back more than a century.

In a pretrial decision, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers reportedly appeared skeptical that Apple is violating the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890 by acting like an illegal monopoly, but nonetheless ruled there was good reason to let the trial commerce. Proving Apple has engaged in monopolistic practices alone is not enough — it must be shown the company abuses its power to hurt competitors and tilt the full market.

Also, beating Apple in a courtroom is no easy task, as demonstrated by the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation’s long slog in the 2010s over a patent infringement case involving a UW-Madison professor. Deep pockets matter.