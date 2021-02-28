Tom Still: Statewide innovation evident in Tech Summit, Business Plan Contest

Few are surprised to learn that Madison and Milwaukee are hubs for tech-based innovation involving young companies. Visual evidence, surveys, rankings and studies have shown as much over time. It’s a familiar story to many Wisconsin observers but only now getting the national attention it deserves.

What may be surprising to some people is the extent to which young companies are springing up in places outside the state’s largest urban centers. Two statewide events illustrate the point.

When the Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest closed to entries about a month ago, there were 251 entries from 31 of the state’s 72 counties and 83 cities, villages and towns, which was a record geographic spread for any one year. The mix was impressive for another reason: 100 entries came from women, which demonstrates startups are not for men only, and 66 were from people who identified themselves as part of an ethnic group.

As the 2021 contest begins to move into its second phase, one-third of the semifinalists are women, one-fifth identify as non-white, and 30 different communities are represented.

The eighth annual Wisconsin Tech Summit, to be held virtually March 17, is another example of entrepreneurism touching all corners of the state.