Tom Still: Spate of investment, exit news for Wisconsin companies is encouraging

With more investors looking for places outside traditional hubs such as California’s Silicon Valley or Boston’s Highway 128 corridor, it’s perhaps not surprising that more eyes are focusing on Wisconsin and other Midwest states for promising deals.

It’s also true that money everywhere is looking for places to land that offer alternatives to public markets, real estate and traditional debt instruments.

Even given those qualifiers, there is still no guarantee Wisconsin will continue to draw attention from beyond its borders — or that entrepreneurs and young companies in the state will gain ground on their counterparts in other Midwest states.

Compared to past years in Wisconsin, the last five years has been strong in terms of angel and venture capital investments. The total grew from about $275 million in 2016 to nearly $485 million in 2020, which was predicted to be a “down” investment year with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wisconsin still lags most of its neighbors, however, even when adjusted for investments per capita. The state’s venture capital assets under management are less than two-tenths of 1% of the U.S. average, even though Wisconsin represents nearly 2% of the nation’s population. That’s because most of the funds located in Wisconsin are small- to medium-sized by national standards.