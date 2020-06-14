Tom Still: Signs of life in the investment community as angels, VCs pivot

“For us, it has always been about finding more ways to help students and teachers. (In the past), I found a lot of investors shied away from ed-tech. Now, it’s the hot new thing,” DoAmaral said. “There’s been more opportunity for ed-tech of late. Students need more experience using technology ... and hopefully things don’t just go back to where they were before.”

Jesse DePinto is co-founder of Front Desk, a short-term apartment rental firm in Milwaukee that caters to leisure and business travelers. The COVID-19 shutdown hit the travel industry hard in March and April just as Front Desk recorded two of its strongest months ever in January and February.

The rapid plunge in business was disheartening for Front Desk at first, DePinto acknowledged.

“We started to see more cancelled bookings than new bookings, which was scary,” he said, but the company moved from crisis mode to careful planning and spotting fresh opportunities as some competitors folded.

“We’re starting to get back into growth mode now,” said DePinto, who noted the company’s core investors stuck with Front Desk even if some potential investors backed away for a while.