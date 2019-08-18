Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WESTERN LAFAYETTE... IOWA AND SAUK COUNTIES... AT 434 AM CDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 6 MILES NORTHWEST OF LA FARGE TO 7 MILES WEST OF MUSCODA TO NEAR WORTHINGTON. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 45 MPH. WINDS OF 30 TO 40 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... REEDSBURG, DODGEVILLE, MINERAL POINT, DARLINGTON, SPRING GREEN, SHULLSBURG, BELMONT, BENTON, HIGHLAND, ARENA, PLAIN, NORTH FREEDOM, RIDGEWAY, AVOCA, ORION, LINDEN, NEW DIGGINGS, COBB, LA VALLE AND ROCK SPRINGS. IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING.