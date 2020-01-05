Tom Still: Right technologies can help ease workforce woes in health care

As a new year unfolds and employers in all business sectors ponder how to make 2020 successful, the task of finding, training and keeping enough workers is often at the top of the list.

Health care is no exception to the “new normal” of building a workforce. In fact, it may be more susceptible to a double-edged demographic sword than other industries.

Not only are people who work in health care growing older along with the rest of us, the general aging of society means there are more seniors in need of care at precisely the same time many well-trained medical providers are nearing retirement age themselves.

Confronting workforce demands in health care was the topic of a December report by the Wisconsin Hospital Association, as well as a common theme in four focus group discussions held in October and November by the Wisconsin Healthcare Business Forum. The findings point to the need for health care to get smarter about how it finds and retains a skilled workforce, and the need to make better use of technology to confront worker shortages while enhancing quality to containing costs.