Tom Still: Reports suggest racial inequalities stand out in Midwest

“There were some common factors that contributed to Wisconsin and its neighbors ranking toward the bottom,” said analyst Jill Gonzalez of WalletHub. “For example, the differences between the labor force participation rates of whites versus black populations in these states were some of the largest, up to as much as 15% in Wisconsin. Another common denominator in these states was the difference in the unemployment rate. Sadly, the (jobless) rate for black residents is a lot higher in this area than that of white residents.”

The WalletHub rankings aren’t necessarily news for people who feel the results of the economic divide every day — nor for academics who have studied and followed the trends for years.

John Austin, a University of Michigan scholar who works with both the Brookings Institution and the Chicago Council for Global Affairs, said the older industrial cities of the Midwest “are home to America’s sharpest black-white divides. Of the nation’s 25 most segregated metropolitan areas, 18 includes cities in the industrial Midwest.”