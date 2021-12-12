Tom Still: Race for foreign talent is on: Will U.S. get off the starting line?

“Even though we do have a highly educated and skilled workforce in Canada, we do need to look abroad,” Annable said.

In fact, Canada modernized its immigration laws a few years back to attract foreign talent. It plans to give residency to 1.2 million immigrants by 2023. That’s no small number in a nation with about 33 million people.

Some firms in Canada are even mining for talent in countries such as the United States, where foreign-born students are encouraged to apply for Canadian visas.

Mexico’s Adem described efforts since 2013 to improve English skills among Mexican university students through scholarships.

“If they can go back to Mexico and work when they finish their degrees in a tech-based field, (and) can go back to Mexico and work in transnational companies, possibly based out of Canada and the United States,” Adem said.