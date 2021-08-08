Tom Still: Psilocybin research makes for strange political bedfellows – but promise is there

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry spent 14 years in that chair before twice running for president and later becoming President Donald Trump’s Department of Energy secretary.

Never a fan of legalizing recreational drugs, Perry came out of semi-retirement this spring to back a Texas Democrat in her bid to require a state clinical study of using psilocybin — found in “magic mushrooms” — to help veterans with mental health problems.

The bill passed the Texas Legislature, thanks in part to Perry, meaning Texas joined Oregon, Connecticut, New Jersey, Maine and California in taking a harder look at using psilocybin and other psychedelic drugs to treat depression, post traumatic stress disorder and even conditions such as Parkinson’s disease.

“Ten years ago, if you’d made a bet that Rick Perry’s name and ‘psychedelics’ would be used in the same sentence, you could have won a lot of money,” he told a largely Wisconsin crowd that met Tuesday on the Promega Corp. campus in Fitchburg.

Perry quickly added he had seen enough examples of how the drug has worked — especially with U.S. military veterans suffering from PTSD who traveled to Mexico for treatment — that he became a convert to supporting more study and possible use in the United States.