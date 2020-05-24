Tom Still: Protect Wisconsin's tech growth

Before the COVID-19 epidemic sunk its bristly microscopic nodes into the economy, Wisconsin’s tech-based sector was making solid progress in jobs, salaries and contribution to the state domestic product.

As the outlines of a broader recovery plan emerge, state policymakers should be careful not to conclude that tech businesses will simply take care of themselves.

Wisconsin was 15th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in boosting the size of its tech-based labor force over the past decade, according to a report by CompTIA, the nation’s largest association of tech companies and other associations.

In fact, Wisconsin outperformed Minnesota, a neighboring state often cited by those who have long aspired to “keep up with the Joneses” to our west.

Wisconsin added 44,389 tech workers during the 10 years ending in 2019, compared to 41,623 for the decade in the Gopher state. Minnesota’s overall tech labor force is still larger than the pool in Wisconsin — 252,000 jobs versus 218,000 — but the cross-border growth rate appears roughly equal for now.