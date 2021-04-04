Tom Still: Power of undergraduate research being felt in Wisconsin economy

In part it’s due to energetic chancellors such as UW-Eau Claire’s Jim Schmidt, who has forged industry partnerships where they make sense for students and the community. For example, UW-Eau Claire’s research partnership with the Mayo Clinic is opening doors for students and practitioners alike.

Another factor is the rise of the WiSys Technology Foundation, which is an offspring of the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation. WiSys has been led since 2014 by Arjun Sanga, who brought a mix on intellectual property and technology commercialization expertise to the organization.

Created in 1925, WARF handles patent and license issues for the UW-Madison, returning money to the campus research cycle and often making it possible for young companies to get a start. WiSys is doing much the same for four-year UW campuses outside Madison and Milwaukee while engaging students in research and entrepreneurism.

Recent figures illustrate the progress of WiSys, which has seen steady increases in the number of ideas submitted by researchers; invention disclosures from those same researchers; patent applications; patents awarded; and commercial licenses or access granted.