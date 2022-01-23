Tom Still: Once just a dream, digital healthcare data yielding tangible results

That’s just one example of how the digital health records and other health information technologies are making a difference in the lives of millions of Americans.

The Epic Health Research Network is essentially a consortium of company customers who choose to contribute de-identified data on a mix of health issues that could stand to benefit from more study.

In addition to the lead study, which identified more hot spots in the Midwest and Northeast than other U.S. regions, other recent studies have focused on cancer screenings and prevalence, hospital stays of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, incidence of Guillain-Barre syndrome with COVID patients, strep, influenza, C-section births and more.

Not all Epic customers are part of the research network, but there are contributors from all 50 states representing more than 120 million patients.