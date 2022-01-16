Tom Still: No longer elephant in the corner, inflation fills the room

Inside a packed hearing room in the state Capitol, scores of bankers and credit union executives gathered Tuesday to debate a bill the bankers viewed as a threat and the credit union leaders described as a modest boost for their growth.

As the clock ticked on, committee chair Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield — a certified public accountant who also serves on the Legislature’s budget-writing committee — would sometimes ask those testifying to remain on point. It was a timely reminder in more ways than one.

While the assembled financial brain power in the fourth-floor hearing room disagreed over Senate Bill 451, they shared an enemy largely unseen since the early 1980s: Inflation. It is a growing factor in the lives of all their customers, whether those clients invest assets in a bank or a credit union.

With the annualized inflation rate hitting 7% at the end of 2021, the highest rate since 1982, an economy already troubled by the pandemic, supply-chain troubles and workforce shortages faces a challenge hardly talked about a year ago. In fact, most economists from the Federal Reserve Bank on down were forecasting only modest, growth-stimulating inflation.