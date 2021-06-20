Tom Still: Nation’s ‘broken’ immigration system needs mending to add workforce

Ribble noted some left-leaning unions oppose expanding immigration because they believe it “steals” jobs from native-born Americans and depresses wages. One study after another has debunked those theories, he said. Some right-leaning groups claim immigrants cause more crime and add to social service burdens, which is also not borne out statistically, the speakers noted.

No one wants a free-for-all, as the status quo on the southern border demonstrates. But observers such as the June 15 panelists urged following a process that encourages legal immigration versus flying under the radar illegally.

Ankit Agarwal, president and CEO of Imbed Biosciences in Madison, said it is difficult to hire foreign-born graduates from Wisconsin universities. Because the total of H-1B specialty employment visas is capped at 65,000 per year, he said, most of the 200,000 or more annual applicants are unable to stay and work in the United States after graduation.

“On one hand we talk about growth in businesses, growth in startups, hiring more highly educated workforce — but on the other hand, this 65,000 (cap) has been around for the last 20 years,” he said. “How can we grow the workforce and grow the education system ... but not increase the H-1B visas, which is the only way for them to become part of the American workforce?”