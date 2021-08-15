Tom Still: Making life harder for hospitals not good for business

Wisconsin has 126 hospitals generally spread around the state, serving communities large and small and contributing close to $50 billion per year to the economy while treating patients of all ages and conditions — usually with few questions asked when a sick person shows up at the emergency room door.

So why are some policymakers choosing to make it more difficult for those hospitals to run their own businesses at a time when many are swamped with COVID-19 patients?

Some state legislators have made headlines of late by urging vaccine resistance in general or by suggesting that health care employees should push back against hospitals and health systems that are making vaccination a condition of employment.

Many people understand, at least from a philosophical perspective, why vaccine opponents value individual choice over government fiat when it comes to health decisions. It’s why some pushed back in the past against mask mandates or arbitrary capacity requirements.

This is different. It’s not a government order. This is hospitals and health systems deciding that for the good of patients and employees alike, they are going to require all workers to be vaccinated or submit to regular COVID testing.