Tom Still: Looking back on the year: Hits, walks and a few whiffs

Beginning Feb. 18, 2021: A series of columns made the case that Wisconsin could benefit from more state venture and angel capital investment to foster young companies, not just in the big cities but statewide. More than once, I noted that previous such initiatives were bipartisan. Walk. Although many legislators were intrigued by Evers’ plan for a $100 million fund, they also heard conflicting messages. Plus, there wasn’t a lot of Republican enthusiasm to give the Democratic governor a victory. Because past state investments have generally worked, a tweaked plan may reemerge after the fall elections.

Throughout 2021: Workforce growth was a recurring theme. A February column noted that Madison and Milwaukee are attracting tech workers from elsewhere. Two columns in March pointed to the importance of keeping homegrown talent home. Columns in June and December stressed attracting and retaining highly trained immigrants. A May 13 column challenged the notion that extended federal unemployment benefits were the main reason why employers weren’t filling jobs. Hit. “Finding talent has been a challenge for some business sectors in Wisconsin for years, for reasons that range from baby boomer retirements to ‘brain drain’ to the need for retraining of (displaced) workers. Other reasons include ... a shortage of affordable housing in some places, child-care issues for people who might work later shifts, and compensation at a time when inflation is on the rise.” The more people study the stats, the more it appears labor shortages aren’t just a matter of “competing with the couch” but a mix of overlapping causes.