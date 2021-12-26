Tom Still: Letters to Santa: Business owners sound off for the holidays

The shipping capacity for that rig seems to be infinite and it’s nearly as fast as Amazon Prime. So, whaddya’ say? We’ll pop for some Reindeer Chow and a stable. You could even make a few bucks on the side yourself, the licensed driver shortage being what it is.

Bob Business

Dear Santa,

This order may be harder to fill, but is there any chance for some clarity around COVID-19 rules for businesses? Companies with 100 or more workers were told they must require employee vaccinations ... which some of them saw as a good reason not to hire more than 99 people. On again, off again, on again. We don’t have a lot of extra cash lying around to hire lawyers every time the feds hiccup. We just want predictability.

And don’t get me started with the whole mask thing. In one county they’re required in all sorts of places; in the next county over, you won’t find a mask on any mug other than that of a smash-and-grabber.

Betty Business

Dear Santa,