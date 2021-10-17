Tom Still: Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood aims to become regional hub

Antaramian is former member of the Wisconsin Legislature who has helped to lead the city during good and hard times. As the plan for the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood has evolved, the team has grown to include UW-Parkside, Gateway Technical College, Carthage College and Herzing University, private consultants who have helped with similar projects elsewhere, and some longtime Kenosha employers.

“I never saw these 107 acres at their height,” said UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford, who is leading a foundation to raise money for the project. She became chancellor just after the Chrysler plant shut down. “But I very much look forward to seeing and realizing what it can be.”

Ford and other educational leaders believe it’s vital to bring programming and opportunities to people who lives around the proposed Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood. A STEM academy now located in another part of the city would be moved to the site, and the colleges would offer classes, as well. Training and retraining would focus on digital and other skills.

“For many of the people who live near there, UW-Parkside and Carthage feel like they’re hundreds of miles away, not in the same city,” Ford said.