Tom Still: Keeping talent, young companies in Wisconsin can require homegrown capital

“With that growth will be the growth of jobs and our tax base,” said Rikkers, whose agency would have an oversight role under the proposal in Gov. Tony Evers’ budget plan. Rikkers emphasized it would be a privately managed fund once established, as the state does not want to get in the way of what private investors do best — size up markets, companies and returns.

While details deliberately remain to be worked out, the “Wisconsin Fund” would establish at least four and likely more recipient funds to manage investments. All state money must be invested in state companies over time. Experience in other states with similar funds indicates the private dollars often follow suit.

That is also true with a previous Wisconsin investment effort, the Badger Fund of Funds, which through Dec. 31, reported a private investment “multiplier” of more than $3 for every $1 invested by the fund itself. The Badger Fund of Funds was created in 2013 with a state investment of $25 million; it also invests only in Wisconsin companies.