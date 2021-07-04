Tom Still: Innovate 608 podcast offers entrepreneurs a new way to connect

Entrepreneurs can be isolated, often working long hours alone or as part of a small team, only coming up for air (and maybe pizza) as needed.

As chained to the lab bench or coding script as entrepreneurs can be, they must also be consumers of news and information. Current events and trends can shape — or disrupt — their ideas for products and companies. Potential competitors can be making headlines at their expense. Other entrepreneurs can be talking about successes and failures in ways that would broaden their outlook.

Like others, entrepreneurs consume news in different ways. It can be in print, as with this column, or in any number of digital forms that range from video to audio to social media to online news services.

An upcoming addition to the news menu for entrepreneurs in Madison is “Innovate 608,” a podcast hosted and produced by StartingBlock, one of the city’s most familiar startup hubs. Sponsored by American Family Institute, the first episode of Innovate 608 will soon be available at go.madison.com/innovate608.