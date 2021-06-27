Tom Still: In rush to rein in tech’s ‘Big Four,’ don’t hurt young companies

Young companies backed by angel or venture capital have three pathways: Becoming a stand-alone company, perhaps through an “initial public offering” if they’re ambitious about growth; merger or acquisition; or going out of business. Because IPOs are not easy and don’t often happen (in part because of past congressional “reform”), merger or acquisition are the successful routes most often followed.

Over the past 10 years, the ratio of acquisitions to IPOs is about 13-to-1 for venture-backed companies.

Investors in such companies don’t want possible acquirers to be eliminated, regardless of size, and many entrepreneurs also worry about what that means for their long-term plans.

“Many entrepreneurs and investors begin the company-building process with the hope of creating a stand-alone, public company,” Franklin wrote. “However, in most cases, an IPO is not possible and the only available exit opportunity becomes an acquisition by another company.”

The economics are tied to supply-and-demand: Fewer potential acquirers can mean a lower sales price for the company due to fewer bidders, which means lower returns for the entrepreneurs and the investors alike.