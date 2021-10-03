Tom Still: In chaos that is today’s Washington, R&D investment opportunity stands out

You’re forgiven if you are among the millions of Americans right now who wonder whether Congress and the White House can agree on anything.

A contentious infrastructure bill, lifting the federal debt ceiling, feuds with longtime allies overseas, and breaking the supply-chain logjam tied to shortages and inflation are among the janky agenda items in the nation’s capital.

One potential bright spot, should policymakers pull it together, is the effort to invest more in America’s research and development sectors through universities and industry.

What was originally called “The Endless Frontier Act” has been rolled into the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act of 2021, which passed the Senate this summer but which has yet to garner attention in the House of Representatives. The reasons for delay appear to revolve around other roadblocks on Capitol Hill versus core opposition to reinvesting in R&D and reversing a decline in U.S. competitiveness.

Federal research spending as a percentage of the gross domestic product has been slipping for decades. Although partially offset by increased industry R&D spending, the decline in basic and applied research has been noticeable in an era when the United States faces massive competition from China and other emerging powers.